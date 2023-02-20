Banning Collins smiles as he watches his daughter cast a line in a fishing pond at the Lazy L&L Campground in New Braunfels.
It’s a cool morning at Troutfest TX, the annual fly fishing extravaganza organized by Guadalupe River Trout Unlimited.
Collins, a GRTU board member from Austin, said the event shows off the “greatest time of year to fish” in central Texas.
“We love showing kids and everyone else how fun fishing is,” he said. “My daughter has been talking about this fishing pond since last year.”
Thousands of people gathered on the Guadalupe River from Feb. 17 to 19 to celebrate all things fly fishing.
The weekend featured booths from statewide fishing organizations, gear demos, fly tying workshops, casting clinics and panel discussions, a banquet and a fishing film festival.
A fly tying tent was packed with seasoned veterans, but also young talent like Gabe Cross.
The Fredericksburg 18-year-old has been tying flies and fishing the Pedernales River for a decade. He also makes print designs that showcase his favorite flies.
“When I was really young, we never had video games or things like that, so this was my hobby,” Cross said. “I love teaching my friends to fly fish.”
Beginners and expert anglers learned how to improve their casting techniques during the weekend clinics.
The annual event empowers people of all skill levels, said Joan Swartz, board president of Texas Women Fly Fishers.
More than 200 members embark each year on the group’s fly fishing outings throughout Texas.
“Having a club like this, for some women, breaks down all the barriers of wondering if you can fish or if there is a place for you in this sport,” Swartz said.
Troutfest also highlights the non-profit groups casting a wide net to bring fly fishing to more people.
Casey Wilgenbusch works with the Mayfly Project to host fly fishing camps for foster children in San Antonio and Austin.
“We know that these children have been dealt a terrible hand, and we understand how therapeutic fly fishing can be,” he said. “They get to keep all their gear afterwards, so it’s great for them to go out on the water anytime they want.”
All along River Road, anglers ventured from the festival to test out their gear and their newly-honed skills in the Guadalupe.
Troutfest donates event proceeds to nonprofit fishing organizations, as well as local community groups like animal shelters and food pantries.
Proceeds also support college students who want to pursue internships and careers with Texas Parks and Wildlife.
