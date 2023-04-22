Olivia Gutierrez De La Hoya, 81, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
Olivia was born on June 3, 1941 in New Braunfels, Texas, to Victor and Josefa Gutierrez. She was the second oldest of eleven children and enjoyed helping her parents and siblings. Olivia was a graduate of New Braunfels High School and attended Southwest Texas University. As a young adult, she worked for New Braunfels’ first H-E-B store on San Antonio St. for several years. In 1971 Olivia became an Army wife and traveled throughout the U.S. and other countries. She also started a family and was a wonderful mother to her four children. She made a career as a dedicated Army civilian employee until her retirement from the Ft. Sam Houston Commissary.
Known as “Olive”, she had a feisty and outspoken personality. She was particularly known for her sense of humor and unforgettable laugh. Olivia enjoyed helping others. She was very proud of her family and they always came first. She loved being a grandmother to her eight grandchildren.
Olivia is preceded in death by her father Victor Gutierrez, mother Josefa Valdez Gutierrez, sister Tomasa Tristan, and nephew Joshua Gutierrez.
She is survived by her daughters Sylvia De La Hoya-Meyer (Richard), Nancy De La Hoya, Lettie De La Hoya, her son David De La Hoya (Allison). Grandchildren; Candice De La Hoya, Emily Berban, Alexi Berban, Angelica Meyer, Isabel Meyer, Julia De La Hoya, Josephine De La Hoya. Great-grandson Martin Gama, Jr. and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Olivia was loved, adored, and will be greatly missed.
Visitation & viewing will be held on Thursday, April 27th from 5 – 9pm; Rosary at 7pm at Zoeller Funeral Home (615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130). Funeral Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Friday, April 28th at 10:00am (386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130). Following at 11:30am is the Committal Service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens (11700 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, TX 78132). Reception following at Sts. Peter and Paul reception hall.
