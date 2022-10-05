An Ohio-based not-for-profit senior affordable housing provider has entered into an agreement to purchase Eden Heights, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development affordable housing apartment building located on the EdenHill campus in New Braunfels.
A separate corporation from EdenHill, Eden Heights has been managed by National Church Residence since 2014. The purchase will allow National Church Residences, whose portfolio includes nearly 340 communities in 25 states, to own and operate the building.
Eden Heights has operated on the EdenHill campus since 1980, with 94 apartments serving seniors over age 62.
“National Church Residences has the experience and resources to preserve Eden Heights well into the future, supporting a critical affordable senior housing mission,” said Kelly Parnell, senior project leader of National Church Residences. “It has been wonderful to work with EdenHill throughout this process. With the aligned mission to enhance the lives of seniors, EdenHill and National Church Residences are perfectly matched to share a campus and preserve a vital service for the long-term.”
National Church Residences, headquartered in a Columbus, Ohio suburb with a satellite office in Atlanta, was founded in 1961.
Wendy Carpenter, EdenHill’s chief executive officer, said the organization, which has operated in New Braunfels as a faith-based, not-for-profit for more than 60 years, is confident the sale represents the best decision for the property, and “Eden Heights residents will be well taken care of.”
“National Church Residences has the experience and skill set to carry on that legacy of care into the future of this community,” Carpenter said. “I’m excited for the Heights’ residents and for the continued partnership. Regardless of ownership, EdenHill will continue to welcome Eden Heights residents as friends and neighbors.”
No other EdenHill properties are part of the sale. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.