To the person who found my roll of postcard stamps in the parking lot at the post office:
I had just bought those for the SOS Food Bank thank you cards. They dropped out of my pocket when I pulled out my car keys. When I came back to look for them, it was such a blessing to find that you had turned them in to the lady at the counter! Thank you! Thank you!
