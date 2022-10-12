A New Braunfels Utilities upgrade project will prompt intermittent driveway closures at the Oaks Shopping Center on Walnut Avenue during the next couple of weeks.
Pesado Construction, NBU’s contractor for the Grandview Pump Station and Discharge Line Upgrade Project, will intermittently close one of two driveways to the shopping center when entering from North Walnut Avenue.
The driveway off of Walnut Avenue will close starting Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21.
Customers traveling from Loop 337 or east on North Walnut Avenue will be required to use one of two detour routes when entering the shopping center, either
the driveway off the access road of Loop 337 or the first driveway on North Walnut Avenue.
Customers traveling west on North Walnut Avenue will detour by taking a left at Loop 337 to turn around and enter the shopping center from the access road off Loop 337.
The driveway off of Walnut Avenue will close starting Oct. 24 and through Oct. 28.
Customers traveling from Loop 337 or east on North Walnut Avenue will be required to use one of two detour routes when entering the shopping center, either the driveway off of the access road of Loop 337 or the second driveway on North Walnut Avenue.
Customers traveling west on North Walnut can turn left into the second driveway off of North Walnut Avenue.
Signage will be in place for all traffic detours.
“The Grandview Pump Station and Discharge Line Upgrade Project is just one of 77 projects that NBU has planned to keep improving its infrastructure and is part of our master plan to help ensure that residents and businesses in New Braunfels continue to have reliable access to water for decades to come,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager.
For more information on NBU capital improvement projects and traffic impacts and closures, visit nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures.
