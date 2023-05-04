Our youth are impressionable. New research suggests that the mind may be most impressionable during adolescence and young adulthood thus countering the old belief that young children are the most vulnerable. According to the global analytics firm, Gallup, only about one in 10 people are natural leaders, charging society with a massive responsibility of pushing the other 90% percent to be the best they can be.
Parents get reminder calls from schools before STARR testing advising to put children to bed and feed them breakfast. Yet vaping in junior high and high schools across the county is rampant and we aren’t notified about the potential legal consequences of this. And what are the consequences of vaping?
It can be minor discipline to a third degree felony charge (for possessing THC on school grounds). That’s a crime that can follow a student for the rest of his life. Typically, if a student is caught with a nicotine vape, he receives three days of ISS. However, if he is caught with a THC vape, he may get DAEP or expulsion and the device is turned over to police where the police determine the charge depending on the amount of the oil in the vape. If there is enough THC in the vape, the student is charged with a felony and processed at the jail. Then they are assigned a probation officer and it goes down from there.
We have sixth and seventh graders whom have never been in trouble before getting charged with felonies. They need consequences but they also need education and support. Their parents need this same education.
These rules need to quickly become clearer and better communicated. Once these youth face such felony charges, they can easily become traumatized from the experience and branded, making it more difficult for them to obtain jobs and get into college. The whole experience can strip them of part of their childhood.
How tragic it is that the day is here where we are focusing on these things while education is falling apart. Parents must be educated quickly so they have opportunities to at least have meaningful and impacting conversations with their children about the consequences of vaping.
How can we deter teens from selling and buying vapes at schools? How can we deter them from vaping? An option is to set up vape detectors, something many schools have done. But we can also keep the students busy during class from one bell to the next so that there is no time for dealing drugs. That can be exhausting on teachers. So, we Texans must pay the teachers well enough to give them the incentive to keep the students occupied from bell to bell.
Check the teacher pay scale in the district where you live. Is there incentive enough for teachers to keep students busy all day every day? Check your school’s handbook on the vaping policy. Ask your school district to host a district-wide, in-person awareness meeting for parents to be informed of the rules regarding vaping so no parent is left behind.
May the good Lord bless our students, our parents, our teachers, and our school administrators during this time in Texas history when we were all caught off guard by the dangers of and increase in teen vaping.
