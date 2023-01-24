Five teenagers were arrested on Sunday after fleeing from police officers in multiple counties and throwing a stolen handgun out of a car window in New Braunfels.
Officers attempted to pull over a stolen car on I-35 South just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.
“The suspects later admitted to officers that they were heading into New Braunfels to commit vehicle burglaries in various neighborhoods,” NBPD said.
The driver “ignored attempts to be pulled over” and sped away from officers.
The car then turned onto SH46 toward Seguin.
“While passing Mary Boulevard, the occupants of the vehicle threw a handgun from the window,” NBPD said in a news release.
Police later recovered the gun and learned that it had been stolen out of San Antonio.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined NBPD in the pursuit on SH46.
The car then turned onto I-10 West and drove into San Antonio.
San Antonio Police and DPS air teams joined the pursuit.
The stolen car drove into downtown San Antonio and made an “abrupt turn” onto south Hamilton Ave.
An NBPD patrol vehicle struck the car.
All five occupants fled on foot.
Officers found three juveniles “almost immediately,” and found the adult driver and an adult passenger hiding in a nearby dumpster.
Police arrested San Antonio resident Tomas Ortega III, age 18.
He had been driving the car. Ortega was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The passenger, 17-year-old Joseph Aguero of San Antonio, was charged with evading arrest.
A 16-year-old San Antonio boy apprehended by officers on Sunday was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was taken to University Hospital before being booked into a Bexar County juvenile facility. The 16-year-old was also charged with theft and evading arrest.
The other two teenagers, ages 13 and 16, were detained at NBPD headquarters and transported to a Guadalupe County juvenile facility.
They were charged with theft and evading arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.