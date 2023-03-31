Norma Williams Garvey suffered a brief illness before her death on December 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Alma Silver Williams and Cpt. Norwood Benning Williams Sr., and her brother Ronnie Williams of New Braunfels, Texas.
She is survived by her brother, Buddy Williams and his wife Belinda, her niece Kari Williams Stockton, her nephews Greg Williams, and Matt Williams. She is also survived by her great-nephews and great-niece: Gavin Williams, James Galvin, Grayson Stockton, and Brody Williams.
In 2003, Norma opened her beloved Max’s Haus Mercantile. In this beautiful space she curated funky, eclectic styles that everyone enjoyed. Most importantly, she created a place for people to wonder, visit, and feel loved. Norma made everyone feel inspired, valued, seen, and adored after these visits. Her nephew describes these talks with his aunt as a “soul hug.”
Norma was a super-hero to her niece Kari Williams Stockton. They spent summers in New Orleans searching for treasures to fill her beloved Max’s Haus Mercantile. Not only her niece, but everyone that loved Norma appreciated her grace, hippie-style, and beautiful soul. Her nephews started a tradition of hiking Enchanted Rock for her birthday each year. They were three peas in a pod. Her great-nephew, Gavin fondly remembers her teaching him to surf and wake board in Port Aransas, TX. Her adventurous spirit did not end in the great outdoors. She ventured to Martindale, TX to begin a pop-up market after twenty years as the successful business owner of Max’s Haus Mercantile.
Norma loved to laugh, she loved beautiful nature views, like the Texas sunsets and the Big Sur coastline. She believed in genuine, authentic connections and wanted to know everyone’s story and their life goals. She inspired countless people to follow their dreams, sometimes with words as simple as “why not?”. The boldest part of her inspiration was her fierce belief in the people she loved. If you were lucky enough to be loved by Norma Williams Garvey, you were lucky.
A short thirteen months after Norma’s death, “the greatest blessing of her life,” her son Maxwell Holland Garvey, passed away. Max’s loving heart and gentle soul came from emulating his mother. His loyalty to family and friends reflected the caring man he embodied. His wicked sense of humor often brought a twinkle to his eye and sly grin to his lips. Max’s journey was not a painless path. He tenaciously fought and fought, until he could fight no more. Max was an intelligent, kind, loving, human. He believed in the goodness and kindness of others in a way only an old soul can. His free spirit took him all over our beautiful nation. He loved the mountains, hiking and all things nature related. He loved all things beautiful, especially his mother.
A memorial for Norma and Max will be held April 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in Martindale, TX.
