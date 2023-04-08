Norma Gene Meckel went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 1, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Norma was born in Big Springs, Texas to Curtis Smith and Mina Suttle on August 25, 1936. Her father worked for the telephone company, so the family moved often. Living in Lomax and Lamesa, Texas before moving to San Saba. Norma attended school in San Saba and eventually settled in New Braunfels Texas, where Norma would eventually meet and marry Stanley Meckel. They had two daughters: Sondra Cover and Sharon Meckel. Norma and Stanley started a trucking company where Norma would take care of the bookkeeping.
As a young adult she taught dance at Arthur Murray School of Dance. She also did some professional modeling and was in the movie, “Toys in the Attic”. Norma enjoyed making beautiful arts and crafts, painting and traveling.
She is survived by her children: Sondra and her husband Lee Cover, and Sharon Meckel. Her grandchildren: Keri Cover, Aubrey and husband Clint Butler, Joshua and wife Emily Terrell, and Sadie and husband Mathew Perez. And six great grandchildren: Charlotte, Brynlee and Eden Butler, James and Madelynn Terrell, and Jayce Perez. Sister Barbara Rigs, and brothers Richard and wife Judy Smith, James and wife Pat Smith.
Funeral services will be held in San Saba, Texas where we will gather to remember and celebrate her life.
