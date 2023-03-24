Norma B (Wise) Larssen, of Canyon Lake, Tx. passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2023, she was 88. Born in White Plains, NY, she grew up in Chester Ma. and was a 1952 graduate of Chester High School.
Norma was born on October 18, 1934. After graduating HS, she lived in the Westfield / Huntington Ma. area through 1974 while raising her family. She then headed south to New Orleans where she spent 10 years before moving to her beloved Texas. While in Texas, Norma and husband Roy owned several businesses in the Canyon Lake area including her favorite, Potters Creek General store.
Norma enjoyed playing scrabble, a good merlot, feeding every stray cat in the area, and country Music. She would always stop whatever she was doing to sing and dance along to her favorite tune by Darrius Rucker, “Wagon Wheel.”
She was predeceased by her parents Ed Wise and Lillian (Howard) Mitchell, her husband Roy Larssen, and brother Gary Wise. She is survived by her three sons Douglas Nelson and wife Patty, Donald Nelson, David Nelson and wife Cherie, and daughter in law Terri Nelson. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Norma will truly be missed by her family and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, Norma would want everyone to feed a stray cat or donate to your local animal shelter.
