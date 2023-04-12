Norma Ann Miller, 91, passed away on April 4, 2023, in her home in New Braunfels, TX.
Norma was born June 26, 1931, in Maui, Hawaii, to Isabelo and Valencia Ferrer, immigrants from the Philippines who arrived in Hawaii in the mid-twenties. Norma grew up on Maui and attended St. Joseph Elementary and St. Anthony High School with her brother and sisters.
After graduation, Norma was sponsored by the local school district to attend college on the stipulation that she return to the islands to teach. So in 1953, after graduating with a major in English and minors in journalism and French from Mt. St. Joseph in Ohio, Norma returned to Hawaii to teach on the island of Molokai. It was there that she met her future husband, Billy Miller.
After marrying, Norma and Billy moved to Houston, Texas where they welcomed their son Bill Michael, and Norma taught at All Saints Catholic School. After three years, the family moved back to Hawaii, where their daughter Melissa Ann was born. Norma taught at Maui High School for eight years before being promoted to a district position. During this time she also received her Master’s degree from the University of Hawaii. The family eventually returned to Texas, where Norma was hired as principal of St. Thomas More Elementary School. She served in this role for 10 years before she was approached to take the position of principal at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in New Braunfels.
When Norma began serving as principal, the school’s enrollment was just under 180 students, and there had been talk of closing the school. Norma turned the school around, improving the school and creating an environment where all students could excel. She impacted the school, the church, and the surrounding community, and when she retired 12 years later, the school had grown to over 350 students.
While serving as principal, Norma attended night school to become an LVN because the school couldn’t afford a school nurse. After retiring in 1996, Norma worked as a nurse at McKenna Memorial Hospital until 2001 where she mainly looked after newborns in Labor and Delivery.
Norma then answered the call to return to work for the parish as a volunteer manager for the small parish thrift store. At one time, “Baubles and Beads” had been operated by a few volunteers out of a former convent building on the campus. Over the next 15 years, Norma worked to oversee and grow the store, enlisting hundreds of volunteers of all ages, moving to a larger venue, and ultimately generating a six-figure annual contribution to the parish school and youth ministries.
Norma loved to cook and, for many years, ran a small catering business. She also taught classes on everything from dim sum (Chinese appetizers) to fruit sculptures. She enjoyed hosting family celebrations and every year held an open house for friends and family on New Year’s Day. She also participated for many years in Taster’s Choice, the annual Sts. Peter and Paul food festival.
During her career, Norma received numerous awards for her work. In 1996 she received the New Braunfels Unsung Hero Award for her commitment to Catholic education and Sts. Peter and Paul School. In 2011, she received Congressional Recognition from Congressman Henry Cuellar for her decades of work in education. In 2015, she was awarded Outstanding Leader in Catholic Education for her lifetime of giving and positive impact on the community, children, and families of New Braunfels.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Billy D. Miller, parents, brother, and four sisters. She is survived by daughter Melissa Ann Rexrode, son Bill Michael Miller, daughter-in-law Linda Miller, grandchildren Matthew Miller, Amber Miller, Summer Kolcun, Michael “Mikey” Miller, Joshua McKinnis, Kay Lyn McKinnis, and great-grandchildren Owen Miller, Ash Miller, Gavin Miller, June Kolcun, Sally Kolcun, Michael Kolcun, and many nephews and nieces.
Family, friends, and all who have been touched by Norma’s spirit, guidance, and selfless example of service and God’s love are invited to attend a memorial mass in her honor on Friday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, with gratitude, that donations be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, 315 N. Seguin Ave., Ste. 300, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
