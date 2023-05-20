In response to “What Are Lawmakers So Afraid Of?” I commend the parents of the Uvalde massacre victims and others who are trying so hard to have common-sense guns laws enacted in Texas. The number of mass shootings in Texas has tripled in the last five years, according to the Gun Violence Archives, yet still we do nothing — nothing except stand by as gun laws continue to be relaxed in our state instead of tightened.
As I was waiting for my annual car inspection to be completed recently, it occurred to me how ironic it is that although I am required to have a certified mechanic sign off each year that my lights and horn are still in working order, and I am required to have a current license to operate my vehicle, I am allowed to carry a firearm if I wish to do so without any training or license whatsoever.
When I recently raised the subject of restricting firearms with an acquaintance, he agreed that while some restrictions might be sensible, he was afraid that “if we give the other side an inch, they’ll take a mile.” Tragically, this all-or-nothing view is indicative of the us-versus-them mentality that holds meaningful progress hostage to polarized politics. Even those of us who consider ourselves conservatives should feel that we can speak up when we disagree with an issue as important as this one, instead of just following a party mantra. The people who lose their lives to gun violence — including innocent schoolchildren — are not merely statistics. They are real people with real families, and every one of them is someone’s child, someone’s grandchild, someone’s everything. I pray that no one in my family ever falls victim to a mass shooter, but we have to do more than pray. God helps those who help themselves.
