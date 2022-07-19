There are no signs of relief from the sweltering heat anytime soon across South Central Texas.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that sizzling conditions will build again this week across the region as the mercury again soars above the century mark.
“With temperatures in the region already running well above average, the addition of higher pressure moving in will only act to increase temperatures,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.
National Weather Service forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning, effective until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Comal and Guadalupe counties, as dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 degrees and heat index values up to 109 are expected.
The culprit of the hot and dry conditions, an area of high pressure already in place across the West, is expected to expand eastward and strengthen early in the week.
Unrelenting days of extreme temperatures are likely to put a significant strain not only on residents and visitors of the region but also on livestock, crops and the power grid.
Expect high temperatures in the mid 100s Wednesday and Thursday and the low 100s Friday at least through Monday. Additional heat advisories may be needed. Low temperatures will only dip into the mid-70s.
No rain is in the forecast through Monday, exacerbating already extreme drought conditions. “Dry weather is forecast through much of the week, and with drought conditions already in place, this heat will put further stress on crops in the region,” Bauer said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map, produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows Comal and Guadalupe counties under extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
Here are some actions residents can take to stay safe from the heat over the next couple of days:
• Check in on friends and family. This especially includes loved ones that belong to vulnerable populations, such as the young, elderly, pregnant or those dealing with chronic illness. These groups cannot regulate temperatures properly, so do your part to ensure everyone is well equipped to withstand the heat safely. This means having access to air conditioning as much as possible and plenty of water available.
• Stay hydrated and limit time spent outdoors, especially during peak heating. Dehydration can occur quickly in these temperatures. Drink cool water and take shaded or air-conditioned breaks if you have to be outside.
• Always check the back seat. Never leave a child or pet in a hot car. Temperatures climb quickly, so every minute matters. If you see a pet or a child in a car, locate the owner or call 9-1-1.
• Understand and be able to recognize heat-related illness signs and symptoms. If you become concerned about yourself or someone else, immediately move the person to a cooler area and provide cool water. Heat stroke is an emergency — Call 9-1-1.
In addition, NWS forecasters expect elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions each afternoon into the evening as vegetation continues to dry out.
Breezy and gusty mainly afternoon into evening winds, along with the minimum relative humidity in the 20 to 35 percent range in the afternoons, could create conditions conducive to the spread of wildfires.
Comal County’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a moisture index used in determining wildfire potential, stood at 705 on Tuesday.
The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
Burn bans are in effect for Comal and Guadalupe counties.
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Britain shattered its record for the highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill-prepared for such extremes. The typically temperate nation is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering have driven home concerns about climate change. The U.K. Met Office weather agency registered a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) at Coningsby in eastern England — breaking the record set just hours earlier. Before Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), set in 2019. By later afternoon, 29 places in the UK had broken the record.
Extreme heat broiled other parts of Europe, too. In Paris, the thermometer in the French capital’s oldest weather station – opened in 1873 – topped 40 C (104 F) for just the third time. The 40.5 C (104.9 F) measured there by weather service Meteo-France on Tuesday was the station’s second-highest reading ever, topped only by a blistering 42.6 C (108.7 F) in July 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
