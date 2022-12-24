I read and appreciate Becky Stitch’s VOICES piece, “Searching for diversity,” in last weekend’s edition. She requests that the Herald-Zeitung add more diverse voices to the OPINION page. Allow me to offer my opinion.
Is Ms. Stitch suggesting that the Herald censors “women and people of diverse racial backgrounds and experiences,” choosing to showcase white males preferentially? Perhaps it could simply be that they are getting the bulk of their opinion piece submissions from them.
This call for diversity is a request for diluting diversity by reducing or excluding a large portion of the population. This is not how civil discourse and the exchange of ideas work. Removing one perspective to benefit another does not increase the diversity of thought and discussion. It diminishes it.
I do not believe the Herald suppresses minority voices to showcase white males.
I have written for the Herald since 2015 and have never considered that they discriminate against any contributor. The answer to Ms. Stitch’s request is for more women and minorities to get involved and contribute their views. I laud that idea and encourage any individual to take advantage of the public forum the Herald offers everybody. It is the antidote to what her research over the past two months indicates may be a collusion between the Herald and white males. We have some very articulate and intelligent writers who are not white males, and I value their contributions greatly.
We can use more diverse views; the more, the better. And I, as a long-term white male writer, will take retirement via a sabbatical from writing so that others may be heard. It is an act of fairness that I make this concession, not as repentance for my skin color and gender, but with genuine consideration for those who would fill the print space I once did.
