New Braunfels first responders were called to New Braunfels High School Thursday afternoon to assess a potential threat after the school received an anonymous tip of a possible firearm on campus.
As a precaution the school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the campus for signs of a threat, and after a thorough sweep of the campus, deemed there was no credible threat.
There were no injuries or deaths reported, and no arrests were made in connection with the lockdown, the police department said.
The New Braunfels Police Department said it followed school and district protocol when orchestrating its response.
“The safety of our students is our greatest priority,” district officials said. “We take every threat seriously and will investigate each situation related to student safety.”
Parents and members of the community expressed concern during the situation, but law enforcement officials assured the response taken was necessary to keep students and staff safe.
Law enforcement officers and emergency agencies, including the Comal County Sheriff’s Department, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department, worked to clear the building — evacuating the campus room by room.
Following the evacuation, students were relocated to Unicorn Stadium. Once the building was cleared and the investigation was complete, the lockdown, which lasted several hours, was lifted and the school could begin releasing students to parents.
On Friday the district will have counselors and support staff stationed on campus for students who might need to speak to someone.
