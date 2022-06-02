No criminal charges were filed from the May 19 incident in which graduating seniors left “a huge mess” that delayed New Braunfels High School’s opening the following day.
New Braunfels Independent School District officials said they had completed their investigation of the incident but declined to say how many students were involved or suspended.
“NBISD has concluded its investigation but continues to assess the cost of damages,” said Jay Huffty, NBISD Director of Safety and Security. “In addition to the damaged property, several district departments had to be diverted from their regular duties to clean and prepare the high school for classes.”
Sources said more than 100 students participated in what began as toilet-papering and spreading confetti in school hallways, H cluttered with raw meat, eggs, instant mashed potatoes, Vaseline and more.
Nearly two weeks later, as of Thursday afternoon, it remained unclear whether students were allowed inside the building after school hours, and if so, how did they get in?
“Through the investigation it was determined that no employee propped a door open at any time; nor was an employee in the area of question where the students made entry, and no employee authorized entry to the campus,” Huffty said.
New Braunfels police arrived to the school around 10:15 p.m. May 19 “to find a large number of people inside the building, committing acts of criminal mischief,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “As officers arrived, the group scattered and began fleeing the scene in numerous directions.”
Ferguson at the time did not speculate on the number of students detained, though more than one source confirmed nearly three-dozen were directly involved. Ferguson deferred requests for that information to NBISD officials, who also did not say whether students were suspended from May 26 graduation ceremonies, which went smoothly and without incident.
“All disciplinary actions and consequences for the students involved were issued in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct,” Huffty said. “No criminal charges were filed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.