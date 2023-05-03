BANDERA — Canyon Lake baseball defeated Bandera in an 8-0 shutout Monday night in its final regular season contest.
With the win, the Hawks (20-8 overall, 10-5 in district) enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in District 27-4A.
Against the Bulldogs, senior pitcher Hunter Anderson was 2-4 on the night with a double, one run and an RBI. Sophomore third baseman Carter Williams was 1-4 with a run and two RBIs. Tristan Roberts was 1-1, hitting a two-RBI double.
Anderson picked up the win on the mound, pitching through two innings, allowing no hits or runs while walking one batter and striking out another.
The Hawks will take on San Antonio Kennedy in the bi-district series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Kennedy High School in San Antonio. Game two is back in Fischer at Canyon Lake High School at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5. In need of a game three, the contest will start at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Pieper High School in San Antonio.
