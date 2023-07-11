Attention all crafty cosplayers and gifted gamers: 8-Bit Block Party is heading to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center this weekend for its first annual event.
The event begins on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Events on Saturday include a cosplay contest, a Smash Bros Mega Tournament and a rave at the end of the night.
Those who wish to register for the Smash Bros Mega Tournament must pay a fee on top of the day pass.
Day passes for the convention cost $7, with registration for the tourney costing an additional $5.
Weekend passes cost $16 and come with the registration fee.
Registration begins on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the competition starting at 11 a.m.
If a large number of guests register for the tourney, the competition may extend into the next day.
The winner of the Smash tournament gets to choose between a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or a PS5 bundle as their prize.
Prejudging for the cosplay contest will take place at 12:30 p.m., with the competition beginning at 1 p.m.
According to the convention co-sponsor, Jannette DiPiazza, various prizes will be given to the winners.
“We like to give back to our vendors, so what we’re doing is we’re giving away $100 vouchers that they (can) spend with our vendors, and we reimburse the vendors that amount,” DiPiazza said. “They’re also donating prizes to our raffle; we have a raffle going on throughout the day … we’ll be drawing prizes.”
There are several opportunities for cosplayers to win a prize as there is a competition for adults, children and another held by the vendors.
Along with the vouchers available to use at one of the around 112 vendors, another prize in the adult competition will be a free photo session with Bella Sera Photography — a prize valued at $400.
Prizes for second and third places in each category include gift baskets.
The DJ Darchon Experience will begin at 2 p.m., with character photo opportunities starting at 3 p.m. and The Bedouin Dancers performing at around 4 p.m.
8-Bit Block Party RAVE by Pure Energy Entertainment will be the night’s final event, taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Sunday, doors will open at 10 a.m. and have panels on cosplay, more character photo opportunities and another performance from The Bedouin Dancers.
Along with bringing together members of all fandoms, the convention also serves to give back to the community.
“We did bring in several nonprofits that do community service, and we wanted to give back to them and give them a chance to come out; we’ll have the US Army … (another) group that works with children with childhood cancer and diseases … local Star Trek groups that do a lot of community service with the food bank, and they do work with the Humane Society,” DiPiazza said. “We do donate a portion of raffle ticket sales to (Heroes N More).”
