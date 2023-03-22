Having finished its season, five Canyon Lake boys basketball players were recognized by District 27-4A.
Junior small forward Mario Aguilar and sophomore point guard Jaxson Jeter were second team all-district selections.
Sophomore small forward Carter Williams and seniors Griffen Williams and Adrian Duque were honorable mention picks.
The Hawks finished the season with an 11-24 overall record. The team was 1-11 in district play, tied for last in league standings.
Four CL girls make all-district
With the conclusion of its 2022-23 campaign, Canyon Lake girls basketball had four players earn District 27-4A honors.
Sophomore point guard Reece Coburn was an all-district first team selection.
Junior shooting guard Sofia George was on the all-district second team.
Sophomores Marley Christian and Mya Vorhis were both honorable mention choices.
The Hawks finished the season 9-21 overall and 2-10 in district play, placing sixth in district standings. The team struggled, closing the year on a six-game losing streak.
