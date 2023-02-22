More than 14,000 military veterans live in Comal County.
Now, a brand-new VA outpatient clinic in New Braunfels aims to bring more healthcare services to local veterans.
VA officials, elected leaders, veterans and their families gathered on Feb. 22 for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new facility’s official opening on Generations Drive.
The outpatient clinic offers primary care and laboratory services. Another building will soon house physical therapy, prosthetics, telehealth and X-ray services.
Julianne Flynn, executive director of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, said she hopes the clinic will be a convenient location for veterans in a region “busting at the seams” with new residents.
“I’m a doc at heart, so I’m here to take care of veterans,” Flynn said. “That’s what gets me up every day, and it’s easy to get up and do that, because y’all are heroes.”
A veterans services officer will be on site at the clinic.
The facility will also offer womens’ health, mental health and dietetics services.
Lawrence Spradley, a New Braunfels city councilman and 27-year U.S. Army veteran, said that “no one knows better than veterans the price of freedom.”
“Our pain is a constant reminder of this fight for freedom,” Spradley said. “This clinic stands as a testament to a government that has not forgotten us.”
The councilor compared the old Landa Street VA clinic to a 1977 Ford Pinto, and the new clinic to a brand new Corvette.
Robert Armstrong, an Air Force veteran and New Braunfels resident, echoed that sentiment.
“This is so much easier than going to San Antonio for every little thing,” Armstrong said.
The Department of Veterans Affairs contracted with Valor Healthcare Inc to build and operate the facility.
The new clinic is located at 790 Generations Drive, Suite 700 in New Braunfels.
