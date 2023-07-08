As have many generations before them, New Braunfels residents and visitors celebrated the Fourth of July under the shade of the majestic oaks and enjoying the cool water and landscapes of the City of New Braunfels parks system. For nearly two decades, Stacey Dicke dedicated her time and skills to improving and enhancing the parks and recreation programs in the community.
A new scholarship fund honors the many contributions of the former director of the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department. The New Braunfels Parks Foundation (NBPF) set up the Stacey Dicke Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund with the New Braunfels Community Foundation for future parks and recreation management and staff. The parks foundation is matching donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000 to the fund.
The scholarship will be open to students who are:
— Graduating high school seniors from public, private or homeschools in Comal County who are planning to attend a college, university or vocational school in the fall of the scholarship award year.
— Will be enrolled full time as defined by the receiving school.
— Are currently studying, or planning on studying, one of the following: agribusiness, camp management, city planning, environmental planning, forestry, hospitality and tourism management, kinesiology, landscape architecture, municipal administration, parks and recreation management, public administration, sports management or similar fields.
Under Stacey’s leadership, new parks and facilities added to the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department program included Fischer Park, Sportsplex, Morningside Park, dog and skate parks, and Mission Hill Park. Stacey led the effort to establish hike and bike trails along the Dry Comal Creek and Alligator Creek. Her ongoing projects include planning the New Braunfels cemetery riverfront enhancement, all-ability park, Market Plaza, river property upgrades and Land Park enhancements.
Stacey graduated from Texas A&M University in 1989, with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and parks administration. She spent time in the cities of Waco and Arlington, and with Texas Parks and Wildlife, before returning home to New Braunfels in 2004.
Scholarship applications will open in January of 2024.
To donate to the fund, visit nbcommunityfoundation.org. Questions? Contact Brit W. King at 830-606-9536, or via email at brit@nbcommunityfoundation.org.
