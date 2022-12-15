A signal of change occurred on Dec. 15, as cranes hoisted and fastened a new sign at the newly-dubbed Resolute Baptist Hospital.
Formerly known as the Resolute Health Hospital, the sign change signified two important goals that the hospital aims to achieve.
First, to clearly show that Resolute Baptist Hospital is, in fact, a hospital.
According to Mark Bernard, Resolute Baptist Hospital CEO, he noticed people were unaware that the facility was a hospital when he first joined; this was due to the fact that the word hospital was not on the sign and only read ‘Resolute Health.’
Although Bernard became the CEO in 2016, the hospital and its original sign have been up since 2014.
“So we’ve been very deliberate about trying to emphasize that here’s a hospital, we think like a hospital, we operate like a hospital and we care for patients in a hospital,” Bernard said.
Despite some confusion from the public about the exact nature of the hospital, Resolute Baptist has received numerous awards in recognition of its work.
The Leapfrog Group has awarded the hospital with an ‘A’ grade six years in a row; the hospital has been awarded the highly competitive “Top General Hospital Award” by Leapfrog as well. Resolute Baptist is the only hospital in Texas to have received this award in 2022 and one of two the years prior.
Money Magazine, now known as Money, listed Resolute as one of four Texas hospitals to be considered as among the best in America.
“I think these [recognitions]...emphasize what this hospital has always been committed to and that’s to create an environment people want to be in, the doctors want to work in, patients want to come to,” Bernard said.
Resolute provides some unique services as well, such as its robotic platform.The hospital has surgical robots such as the DaVinci Xi and a Mako robot for joint replacement.
The hospital has seen recent expansions, as $10 million has been invested into Resolute Baptist, with the robotic platform only being part of the improvements. Roughly 8,000 square feet of clinical space has been added to the hospital, along with two new operating rooms and space for both pre-op rooms and the Post-Anasthesia Care Unit (PACU) bays.
A cardiac catheterization lab will be completed by 2023, but the hospital is still planning to improve further. With the number of baby deliveries growing at the hospital, Bernard said that it is trying to make a case to increase its women’s services.
However, when Resolute has not been able to offer a specific service, they’ve transferred patients to a hospital in the Baptist Health System.
“Perfect example is we do not do inpatient pediatric care here,” Bernard said. “So if and when that patient presents to Resolute, we transfer [to] North Central Baptist where we have a full blown pediatric hospital with all the resources necessary.”
The rebrand to Resolute Baptist Hospital helps to further illustrate the hospital’s ties to the Baptist Health System. Although both are owned by Tenet, a healthcare company, Resolute was built as an independent project outside of the Baptist Health System.
According to Bernard, the relationship between Resolute and Baptist changed over time. This was due to circumstances such as constant communication and collaboration.
“Baptist and Resolute are owned by the same entity,” Bernard said. “We are sisters, sister facilities, and now have taken it to another taken another step by adopting the very name that exists with those other facilities to create even stronger identity.”
With the hospital’s recent expansion, and a desire to acknowledge the strong relationship between Baptist and Resolute, the time was right for a rebrand.
“We’re excited about this next step in our journey,” Bernard said. “And it’s just a part of our evolution.”
