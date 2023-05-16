Among all the changes happening to the New Braunfels MarketPlace, the shopping center will soon welcome i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital to its ranks.
The owner, Dr. Bryan Stuckey, previously owned a full-service animal hospital in San Antonio that opened in 1987.
In 2018, the San Antonio animal hospital closed, and Stuckey stepped away from the profession.
However, Stucky said it’s hard to stop doing what you love and made plans to open a new animal hospital in New Braunfels.
Stuckey chose New Braunfels for the location of the new animal hospital because he believed it was a location where team members could have successful careers and where they could help take the load off of the needs of the community.
“Veterinarians in New Braunfels are all great people,” Stuckey said. “They do a great job. They’re just overwhelmed with the population coming in of pets and (having a) difficult time trying to serve them all, and so … we’ll be able to help pick up the slack.”
In order to do this, the full-service i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. all seven days of the week.
Urgent care will also be available, along with routine and general medical care for pets.
Surgical suites, radiology capabilities, an in-house pharmacy and laboratory services are some resources available to pets as well.
According to Stuckey, more testing options will be offered, as well as stem cell therapy, regenerative therapy and breed-specific therapy.
“Each breed has a different take on how they respond and what they need,” Stuckey said. “(Some breeds) have more problems with joints, some breeds have more problems with eyes, so we try to be more specific in our treatment.”
Currently, the animal hospital is under construction. The i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital team hopes it can begin to serve the community, furry or otherwise, in mid-July or early August.
“This is a team effort,” Stuckey said. “One person can’t be there all (the time), so we’re gonna do the best we can to serve all people the way that they deserve to be served for (their) pets.”
