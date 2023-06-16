A law passed by the Texas Legislature this session creates more possibilities for Texas State Technical College to expand in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Jonathan Hoekstra, executive vice chancellor at TSTC, said they are “focused on the industrial and technical manpower needs of Texas.”
“That means we really are plugged into local and statewide industry, and that influences all of our programming,” Hoekstra said.
TSTC has 10 campuses across Texas.
Training programs include degrees and certifications in electromechanical work, aviation maintenance, welding, nursing, biomedical tech and nearly 40 other fields.
The institution’s unique public funding formula is directly ties to its students’ career outcomes.
“We’re constantly surveying the needs of Texas employers and using labor market data to have our finger on the pulse and maintain those close ties to business and industry,” Hoekstra said.
TSTC doesn’t yet have a campus in the area, but the group is eager to start a new venture this fall in New Braunfels.
TSTC is working with the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) to offer training at the Central Texas Technology Center on FM758.
The program will train students in advanced manufacturing technician programs while they work.
Hoekstra said what sets TSTC apart is its training facilities with specialized equipment and instructors.
The new law could pave the way for a future facility.
“What we do requires a lot of capital, and it’s not capital we have today (for a local campus),” Hoesktra said. “That could emerge as a result of legislation or through community support or other methods, but it’s still early on.”
Hoekstra pointed to the Fort Bend County campus as an ideal prototype.
The Houston-area campus in Rosenberg was a “pretty small operation” before the local community worked with legislators and local foundations to boost capacity.
Now it’s the institution’s fastest-growing site.
In Comal and Guadalupe counties, the next step to a potential facility would be for TSTC to learn about the regional labor market.
TSTC is also searching for a staff member to connect with the community and learn about what local citizens and employers need.
“The ideal result is having programs that ensure students who attend the campus will have a great job waiting for them when they’re done,” Hoekstra said.
Local lawmakers who advocated for the legislation included New Braunfels Republican Sen. Donna Campbell, Seguin Republican Rep. John Kuempel, and Dripping Springs Republican Rep. Carrie Isaac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.