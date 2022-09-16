New COVID-19 cases in Comal County remained below 200 this week, according to health officials, while local hospitalizations continued in the single digits, and no deaths were reported.
Health officials reported 166 new cases between Sept. 9-15, an increase of 23 from the previous week. The total number of cases reported in the county stands at 35,696 since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for an average of three patients over the week.
On Friday, state data indicated that 2,250 Texans were hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 565, with no fatalities reported this week.
As of Friday, 88,898 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people older than six months in Comal County stood at 62.38%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated figure stands at 55.83%.
The fully vaccinated percentage figures include children between six months and five years old. Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department also offers COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
