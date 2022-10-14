New COVID-19 cases in Comal County continued a downward trend this week, health officials said, while local hospitalizations remained low and no deaths were reported.
Health officials reported 66 new cases from Oct. 7-13, down 16 from the previous week. The total number of cases reported in the county stands at 36,130 since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for an average of six patients over the week.
On Friday, state data indicated that 1,211 Texans were hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 565, with no fatalities reported this week.
As of Friday, 89,375 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
This week’s figures represent the final COVID-19 case update, as officials announced last week that the county’s Public Health Department would discontinue the local daily online dashboard and the weekly press release as the virus continues to wane in Comal County.
However, county officials say they would reintroduce the dashboard and press releases to keep the community informed should a spike in cases occur.
The public can access daily information on the Texas Department of State Health Services webpage at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/45e18cba105c478697c76acbbf86a6bc.
Health officials will continue to provide relevant Covid-19 information on the public health webpage at www.co.comal.tx.us/Health.htm.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people older than six months in Comal County stood at 62.69%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated figure stands at 56.12%.
The fully vaccinated percentage figures include children between six months and five years old. Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department also offers COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.