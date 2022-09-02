New COVID-19 cases fell below 200 this week, according to Comal County health officials, while local hospitalizations remained low, and no fatalities were reported.
Health officials reported 189 new cases over the seven days between Aug. 26-Sept. 1, down 16 from the previous week. The total number of cases reported in the county stands at 35,146.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for an average of five patients over the week.
On Thursday, state data showed 2,598 Texans were hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 565, with no fatalities reported this week.
As of Thursday, 88,641 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people older than six months in Comal County stood at 62.35%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated figure stands at 55.72%.
The fully vaccinated percentage figures include children between six months and five years old. Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
With updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now authorized and recommended for use, officials from the Texas Department of State Health Service on Friday said they expect doses to begin shipping over the next few days and arrive at health care providers across the state next week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated about 900,000 doses of the updated boosters to Texas, including 502,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 192,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for order by health care providers.
Another around 200,000 doses will be available through large retail pharmacies like H-E-B, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
The updated “bivalent” vaccines differ from earlier versions because they are designed to protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, which has been responsible for more than 99% of the COVID cases in Texas over the past month.
The boosters are a single dose that uses the same mRNA technology as the original Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and they will be available in many of the same locations. The updated Pfizer booster is authorized for people at least 12 years old, and the Moderna booster is for people 18 and older.
People can get the updated booster as long as it has been at least two months since they completed any primary COVID-19 vaccine series or received a previous booster.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department also offers COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
