Earlier this year when a New Braunfels Middle School student was hospitalized after an intense workout, the school district agreed to consider updating its training guidelines to prevent similar injuries.
The 13-year-old was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis — a condition in which damaged muscles release harmful proteins into the bloodstream.
Now Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, has introduced a bill that would help coaches know the signs of the dangerous health condition.
Texas law requires the University Interscholastic League have a safety program for coaches, band directors, trainers or other sponsors of extracurricular activities.
Senate Bill 979 would add rhabdomyolysis to the list of “potentially catastrophic injuries” that those leaders must be trained to recognize.
Untreated rhabdomyolysis can damage organs and cause permanent disabilities.
Safety training currently requires activity leaders to recognize symptoms of head and neck injuries, concussions, second impact syndrome, asthma attacks, heatstroke and cardiac arrest.
Coaches and trainers must also participate in safety drills that simulate those injuries.
Student athletes in Dallas and Plano were also diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis this year after strenuous exercises.
Rest and hydration are key to preventing and treating the condition.
Campbell is an emergency room physician and vice chair of the Senate Education Committee.
In other legislature news:
— Rep. John Kuempel, R-District 44 (Seguin) introduced a bill that would expand legalized gambling and casinos in Texas.
— Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, signed onto a bill that would allow pregnant drivers “to use any high occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.”
— Sen. Campbell filed a bill that would create a grant program to build local mental health facilities.
The legislature concludes on May 29.
