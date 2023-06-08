The New Braunfels Family YMCA location is closing for good this summer, the organization announced this week.
The facility’s last day will be Friday, July 14.
“Clear data” from a feasibility assessment informed the closure, according to a statement from Louis Lopez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater San Antonio.
Board members and senior executive staff conducted the study.
“Based on that study, it has been determined that despite our partnership with Resolute Hospital, we lack the facilities and programs to attract the number of families, children, and youth necessary to sustain the operation,” Lopez said.
The YMCA opened on Landa Street in New Braunfels in 2006.
It moved to the Resolute Hospital on Creekside Crossing in 2020.
The new location had swimming pools, exercise equipment and exercise class space.
Lopez said all memberships and programs at the facility will end, but the group will continue to offer summer day camp and after-school care in the community.
The organization’s diabetes prevention program will continue to meet, and will announce another location soon.
Members can transfer to another YMCA location by Aug. 31 by emailing registrations@ymcasatx.org.
The nearest locations are in Schertz and Cibolo.
