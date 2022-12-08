Woods Cycle Country is a well-known New Braunfels dealership that sells vehicles such as ATVs, motorcycles and watercraft.
As the company is running out of space at its South Interstate 35 location, it plans to add a warehouse for ATVs; this project will cost an estimated $2.5 million.
Woods Cycle Country Part Owner Paul Woods said the company is a small and local family business.
“We’ve just been very blessed and very successful,” Woods said. “We brought on a few new brands over the years, and we’re just bursting at the seams.”
According to Woods, this rise in success has meant the need for more space.
“We try to keep a lot of accessories for the vehicles in stock, so customers can have them the same day if not same week; keeping all that for convenience, it takes up a lot of room,” Woods said.
Construction on the warehouse is planned to begin on Jan. 2, 2023 and is projected to finish in September of next year.
