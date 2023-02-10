On Thursday the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center was overrun with some of the city’s best and brightest businesswomen for a day designed to empower and inspire.
It was all part of the annual New Braunfels Women’s Conference held by the New Braunfels Women’s Business Alliance, which brought together women of all backgrounds to learn the recipe for success.
“We have different challenges and obstacles, obviously,” Blythe Cox said. “We’re here to build one another up, encourage one another, and inspire one another because we come from all different walks of life.”
As New Braunfels Women’s Business Alliance chairperson, Cox has led the charge for the event since its inaugural year in 2022.
“We started it because we really wanted to provide an opportunity for women in business … to really learn from one another, … (provide) opportunities to network and connect, and then really just strengthen that bond within the community,” Cox said.
This year the event included fewer breakout sessions, which gave guests the opportunity to visit each one, and added drawings for an extra dose of fun.
The packed schedule allowed female business professionals to connect with one another in a setting where women can help other women grow their businesses and network.
Festivities kicked off with opening keynote speaker Susie Vybiral, who is the founder and CEO of Room Redux — a nonprofit focused on transforming the spaces and lives of children healing from physical and sexual abuse.
Fresh off being named as the 2022 National L’Oreal Women of Worth, the owner of the nonprofit, which started in New Braunfels, shared her story while letting attendees know they can persevere and achieve their dreams.
“We’re all here to inspire, to lift one another up, to fix each other’s crowns, and to know that support exists in our town,” Vybiral said.
Vybiral’s speech was followed by an exhibitor fair, which showcased a variety of businesses and organizations looking to bolster support for their products and services.
The conference welcomed over 25 exhibitors such as Pink Warrior Advocates, NB Women GO and Ellie Mental Health.
After covering several empowering business topics during the breakout sessions, April Pertuis, the founder of LIGHTbeamers, which helps women tell their stories to sell themselves and their businesses, served as the closing keynote speaker.
“We’re going to take all of this and then (empower women to) go tell your business story,” Cox said. “You know, ‘Who are you? What do you stand for in your business and in our community?’”
Cox and the New Braunfels Women’s Business Alliance plan to continue empowering and supporting female business owners to take charge of their future through the New Braunfels Women’s Conference — making it bigger and better every year.
