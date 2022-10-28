A young New Braunfels mother of two living with incurable metastatic breast cancer is surviving and wants to remind women “don’t delay,” as early detection is vital to preventing the devastating effects of breast cancer.
Kaitlin Tanke, 31, was nursing her newborn daughter when she noticed a suspicious lump in her breast. She never thought it could be breast cancer.
But months later, a scan and exam revealed stage IV metastatic breast cancer, which means cancer had spread to other parts of her body by the time she went to get screened.
Tanke gives credit to her oncologists and breast cancer patient navigators with Baptist Health System for helping her with medical appointments, connecting her with local support groups like the Pink Warrior Advocates of New Braunfels for emotional support, and with juggling the unknown during a challenging time in her life.
“Get your breast exams regularly,” Tanke said. “Make sure you express to your doctors if you have any concerns whatsoever about your breast health because it will save your life.”
Tanke said she didn’t pursue a breast cancer screening because she was nursing her baby.
“I think she was about eight months old when I started feeling a tingling in my armpit,” she said. “I waited a whole six months until I had a grapefruit-sized tumor to even go ask the doctor what was going on. I was pretty sure I knew I had cancer. I was just in denial.”
Resolute Health Hospital is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, about 170,000 people in the U.S. are living with metastatic breast cancer. Fewer than one in three women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer later develop metastatic breast cancer.
Roben Caufield, director of Resolute’s imaging program, said delaying any screening can be risky because breast cancer can be present with no symptoms long before it’s detected.
“The reality is that one in eight U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime,” Caufield said. “How we combat the disease is by early detection of breast cancer — that’s the key. The way that we do that is by screening mammography.
“That’s the gold standard for early diagnosis of breast cancer, so those breast cancers are found before they are felt.”
The American Society of Breast Surgeons and the American College of Radiology recommend women who have no personal or family history or genetic predisposition for breast cancer begin annual mammogram screening at age 40.
Women with a higher than average risk for breast cancer, such as the presence of certain genes (BRCA1 or BRCA2) in their DNA, should consult with their physician regarding the frequency of screenings that could begin for them as early as age 25 or 30.
“If we do detect it early, women are given the best possible options for treatment and the best chance for a cure,” Caufield said. “Our goal is to make mammograms as comfortable and stress-free as possible.”
At Resolute, patients have access to resources, including 3D digital screening and diagnostic mammography, breast MRI and ultrasound, on-site radiologists and ultrasound-guided breast biopsies.
According to Caufield, Resolute’s 3D mammography exams allow a radiologist to examine breast tissue layer by layer.
Instead of viewing breast tissue’s complexities in the flat image, as with conventional 2D mammography, the radiologist can see the fine details that may have been hidden on a conventional 2D exam.
Caufield said this may allow for earlier detection of breast cancer and could result in fewer callbacks for additional diagnostic imaging.
Patients should visit their primary healthcare provider to receive a physician’s order for a mammogram.
