New Braunfels racked up a dozen Texas Travel Awards this year.
The awards are organized by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine and Texas Music magazine.
Mallory Hines, vice president of tourism development for the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said the awards reflect the city’s importance when it comes to drawing visitors to the region and to Texas.
“New Braunfels offers nature and the ability to engage with nature all day long, and then you can go out and have a great night with dinner and live music,” Hines said. “It’s not just nature, it’s not just the city — we have it all here.”
This year’s Texas Travel Awards judges included Texas magazine editors, travel bloggers, musicians and marketing managers.
New Braunfels took the top honor in several big market population categories.
Gruene Hall won as the best live music venue.
The Sidecar at Prince Solms Inn won best bar.
The New Braunfels Conservation Society won first place in the museum category.
Natural Bridge Caverns was named the best outdoor activity, and the New Braunfels Visitor Center was chosen as the best visitor center.
Hines said her staff were especially excited about the visitor center award.
“That’s a place where we get to connect in person with people, and that can sometimes be a lost art given all of our technology,” she said. “But we really love to have a traveler come in and help them plan their experience.”
New Braunfels also earned several statewide awards.
Gruene Hall gained another honor with the award for the best place to dance in Texas.
Dry Comal Creek Vineyards was named the best in agritourism, and Landa Park won best swimming spot.
Guadalupe Brewing Company was named best brewery.
New Braunfels’ outdoor experiences were a big draw for the judges, with Landa Park Golf Course winning the golf course category and Panther Canyon Trail being named the best hiking/biking trail.
Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country was awarded the best resort.
