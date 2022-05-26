The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day event that will feature local organizations participating in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen service members.
The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Main Plaza in downtown New Braunfels.
Program participants include the American Legion Post 179, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110, the New Braunfels High School and Canyon High School JROTC programs and the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club.
Kurt Andersen-Vie, a co-chair of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, said Memorial Day is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.
“On this important occasion, we pay homage to all of those who didn’t come home,” Andersen-Vie said. “Those of us who enjoy the privileges that we enjoy must never forget those heroes who died to protect our way of life. Our courageous soldiers, sailors, and airmen have consistently put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms. America must never forget their sacrifices.”
The event will begin with Mayor Rusty Brockman delivering welcome comments. The New Braunfels High School Band will perform including the National Anthem and the Armed Forces Medley.
Cadets from the JROTC will conduct the presentation of colors and will raise and lower the flag. Two buglers, situated on opposite sides of the plaza, will play “echo taps.”
The VFW Color Guard will conduct a rifle salute, and the Lions Club will raise American flags around the plaza and along surrounding streets.
Following comments on the history of Memorial Day by City Manager Robert Camareno, Brockman and the commanders from the local VFW and American Legion posts will jointly lay a wreath in memory of those servicemen and women that have given their lives in service to our country.
“I am honored to have been asked to speak at this event commemorating those who have died in service to our great country,” Brockman said. “I would encourage all residents of New Braunfels to attend this ceremony or to take time out of their long holiday weekend to honor the sacrifices made by the servicemen and women who have died while in active duty in the United States Armed Forces.”
