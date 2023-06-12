New Braunfels will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17 at the Westside Community Center.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the end of slavery.
Saturday’s free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature arts and crafts, guest speakers, children’s book readings, a history display from the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, and live jazz music.
The event will also have food trucks and booths from local nonprofits.
The Westside Community Center is at 2932 South I-35 Frontage Road. Parking is limited.
June 19, 1865, was the day when news of the end of the Civil War and of slavery reached Galveston.
Union General Gordon Granger posted an order declaring: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”
The Juneteenth Order came nearly two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
The day has been a celebration of freedom ever since.
Juneteenth (June 19) was declared a federal holiday in 2021.
Opal Lee, a 96-year-old former teacher from Fort Worth, pushed for the day to have national recognition.
The Texas Legislature this year unveiled a portrait of Lee to honor her advocacy.
Opal Lee’s portrait was the first new portrait to be displayed in the Texas Senate chamber in more than four decades.
Several city facilities will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the federal holiday.
New Braunfels City Hall, municipal court, library, parks and recreation administrative offices, solid waste and recycling administrative offices, recycling center, Westside Community Center and the Fischer Park Nature Education Center will all be closed on Monday.
Das Rec and the Landa Park Golf Course will maintain regular hours.
