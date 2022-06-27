New Braunfels Utilities has started work on its $425,000 East South Street and South Central Avenue water line realignment project.
The project is designed to improve the area’s aging water infrastructure in connection with the city of New Braunfels completing its roadway project.
The project will relocate and replace about 900 linear feet of the existing six-inch water line between South Union Avenue and South Houston Avenue with an eight-inch water line.
Additionally, crews will relocate about 100 linear feet of the existing eight-inch water line from the East South Street intersection toward Common Street.
MGC Contractors is scheduled to complete construction in mid-August 2022.
The water line realignment will require roadways to be closed to through traffic. Vehicular access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times, but minor detours may be required for short periods of time during water line and customer service line tie-ins.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
