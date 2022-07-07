New Braunfels city leaders are seeking input on a proposed street maintenance plan through online feedback and an upcoming public forum.
Each year the city of New Braunfels budget allocates funds for street maintenance projects to be completed throughout the next fiscal year.
As budget discussions begin for the 2022-2023 budget cycle, the city’s Public Works Department is seeking input from the public on which of the city’s 893 lane miles of city roads need to be addressed in the coming year.
“Over the last five years, the city has taken on approximately $9 million in street maintenance projects along with more than $100 million in roadway and drainage repairs from the 2013 and 2019 bonds,” said Public Works Director Greg Malatek. “Each project is selected based on the necessity of the project along with input from New Braunfels residents.”
As part of the public input process, an in-person public forum is scheduled for Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the Tejas Room at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa Street.
During that forum, residents will hear from Public Works Department staffers about which roads are eligible for street maintenance projects, the selection process and the type of projects on the proposed street maintenance plan for 2022-2023.
At the end of the meeting, residents will also be given information on how to submit their input for city street improvements.
In addition, residents can submit their input on the street maintenance plan by participating in an online survey that will be available July 18-29. To fill out the survey, visit www.nbtexas.org/streetsurvey.
Last year, New Braunfels City Council allocated about $1.6 million to fund more than 50 roadway maintenance projects, ranging in scale from preventative maintenance to complete roadway rehabilitation projects.
Information about streets and drainage in New Braunfels is available at www.nbtexas.org/streets. A listing of the projects included in the 2021/2022 street maintenance program is available at https://www.nbtexas.org/DocumentCenter/View/23586/SMP-21-22-Draft.
