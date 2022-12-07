Susie Vybiral, the owner of Room Redux, attends the 17th Annual L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at The EBell Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Vybiral was recently named the 2022 L’Oréal Women of Worth National Honoree and wore a dress from New Braunfels boutique Celebrations Bridal and Prom to the star-studded event.