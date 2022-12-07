After a month of voting the results of the 2022 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree competition are in.
The nation chose Susie Vybiral, the owner of Room Redux — a New Braunfels based nonprofit focused on transforming the rooms and lives of those healing from child abuse — to receive the honor.
“It’s still very surreal,” Vybiral said. “People keep saying ‘Are your feet touching the ground yet?’ And I say, ‘No’ … To really fully comprehend the support, the votes, the shoutouts that Room Redux and I received over the past month … and people did it … everyone supported and it’s absolutely amazing.”
Vybiral was one of 10 Women of Worth honorees named by the cosmetic company, which is giving each nonprofit leader a platform to spread awareness about important issues.
The CEO of Room Redux’s platform is children dealing with physical and sexual abuse and breaking the cycle of violence, which has reached near epidemic levels, according to the award winner.
“They want to boost women up and lift us up and help,” Vybiral said. “What they’re really doing with Redux, especially, is shining a light on the epidemic that is child abuse … To be able to have this platform and speak more about the necessity to protect children and to make sure we are safeguarding them and coming together to help transform their lives is really pivotal.”
Through the nonprofit Vybiral has overseen the transformation of over 180 living spaces of children across the country, and as of October, and the nonprofit has expanded its operations across the globe.
When Vybiral and her team do a room transformation it’s to help foster the healing process by removing stressors and triggers from trauma.
Room Redux has several chapters across the country — one recently added thanks to her Woman of Worth honoree status.
During voting month, everywhere Vybiral went she was campaigning for Room Redux by handing out cards, sending emails and text messages, and spamming social media to advocate for the charity — and her hard work paid off.
During her initial honoree title Vybiral and Room Redux received a $20,000 grant to help with its charitable efforts, and after being named this year’s national honoree was awarded an additional $25,000 grant.
Each room transformation costs $1,000 on average, and with the additional funds Vybiral is hoping to help 25 more children on their path to healing.
On Dec. 1 Vybiral was honored at a star-studded celebration in Los Angeles where she gave a nod to the charity’s New Braunfels roots by donning a dress picked up at the New Braunfels boutique Celebrations Bridal and Prom.
The entire celebration will be streamed on the Women of Worth page on L’Oréal Paris’s website.
To find out more about Room Redux or how to help the nonprofit on to advocate for the welfare of children healing from physical and sexual abuse visit https://roomredux.org/.
