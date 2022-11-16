New Braunfels will relinquish its authority to enforce subdivision regulations in its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) in Guadalupe County after council members on Monday voted 6-1 authorizing the city manager to enter into a new agreement with the county.
The city and Guadalupe County entered into an agreement for subdivision regulation in the extraterritorial jurisdiction in 2002, allowing the city to enforce its subdivision regulations, including review and approval processes, as well as design and construction standards.
Guadalupe County was responsible for floodplain development and on-site sewage facilities within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
However, Guadalupe County will gain control of regulating future subdivision development to meet their uniform standards under the new agreement. In addition, the county will control the access of future subdivisions to the existing county roadway system.
The city of Seguin and Guadalupe County entered into a similar agreement earlier this year.
“We have been negotiating an interlocal agreement with Guadalupe County for platting authority and subdivision regulation in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction for over a year,” Assistant City Manager Jordan Matney told council members. “At this point, we do feel like we’re at the end of those negotiations and cannot negotiate any further.”
Although the city will realize some financial savings from relieving city staff and contracted third parties of future subdivision development duties, the agreement also means a loss of fees collected by the city as part of the subdivision regulation.
That prompted an opposition vote from Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers.
“I cannot support this interlocal agreement solely on the basis that, as many of you know, we collect parkland development fees in the ETJ,” Bowers said. “My constituents tell me frequently that ‘we want more parkland, we want more greenspace’ and things of that nature, and the parkland development fee offsets some of the cost of delivering those to the community.”
The changes are based in part on changes to state laws that limit and make more difficult a city’s ability to annex properties from the extraterritorial jurisdiction into the municipal limits.
The agreement does not affect regulations in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal County.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Voted to reconsider and postpone action until Dec. 12 on a proposed rezoning from “APD” Agricultural/Predevelopment District to “R-2A” Single-family and Two-family District with a special use permit to allow multiple single-family dwellings on a single lot with related development standards at 485, 501 and 521 Ron Road.
• In a 5-2 vote, with council members Andres Campos and Jason Hurta opposing, approved the first reading of an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the Pahmeyer Road and Rain Dance intersection.
• Allowed the final reading of an ordinance amendment establishing a no parking zone on the east side of North Academy Avenue between both intersections with Springs Nursery to die for lack of a second.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed Type 1 special use permit to allow an RV Park in the “C-1 AH SUP” Local Business District Airport Hazard Overlay with a special use permit for a mobile home park and “M-1r10AH SUP” Light Industrial District Airport Hazard Overlay with a special use permit for a mobile home park at 1670 Arndt Road.
• Approved a $731,946 construction contract with Fischer Construction Co. for the Landa Park Aquatics Complex parking lot rehab and water quality retrofit project, a $10,555 expenditure with Raba Kistner, Inc. for materials testing services and a contract amendment with Doucet & Associates for construction administration not to exceed $5,000. A significant portion of the funding for the project will be provided through the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan program, with the city contributing $185,000 toward the total project cost.
• Approved a resolution identifying public purpose and authorizing the city manager to renew a 10-year lease agreement with Circle Arts Theatre for the building at 124 Elizabeth Ave.
• Approved a $211,742 purchase with Insight Public Sector SLED. for electronic plan review software, including a SaaS contract with Avolve Software and a contract modification with Geographical Information Services Inc. for Project Management, Phase 2- implementation and technical guidance, bringing the total contract cost to $56,750.
• Approved a $150,000 multi-year contract with National Cinemedia, LLC, for advertising services for citywide department use.
• Approved a $204,582 purchase with Sterling McCall Ford for one ambulance chassis and remount.
• Approved an interlocal cooperative purchasing agreement with NPPGov and Lead Agency, League of Oregon Cities LOC for goods and services.
• Approved a $141,804 purchase with Bruckner Truck Sales for a truck-mounted attenuator for the Police Department.
• Approved a $59,000 purchase with Knight Security Systems for video surveillance equipment and installation at the New Braunfels Civic Center.
• Approved a $300,000 contract with Baker Tilly US, LLP for consulting services in managing an allocation of funding received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, a part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Approved a $55,675 budget amendment in the fiscal year 2023 equipment replacement fund.
• Renewed annual contracts, as allowed for by their contract language: supply of non-scheduled pharmaceuticals, traffic study data collection services, National Community Survey, native riparian habitat restoration and legal services.
• Approved a $200,464 purchase with Dobie Supply, LLC, for the manufacture of wayfinding signs and a $122,246 contract with Sullivan Contracting Services to install wayfinding signs.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to act in all matters related to application and pledging that the city will comply with the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a VISTA study at the New Braunfels National Airport.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment removing application requirements and fees for up to two additional parking permit tags and specifying that parking by permit tags will be mailed annually.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-2” Heavy Industrial District to “R-2A” Single-Family and Two-Family District at 956 Broadway.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term residence rental in the “C-3” Commercial District at 323 Kessler St.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “APD” Agricultural/Predevelopment District to “R-3L” Multifamily Low-Density District at 261 Alves Lane.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “SND-1” Special Neighborhood District 1 to “C-O” Commercial Office District at 166 Clemens Ave.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning of about 0.66 of an acre tract from “R-2” Single Family and Two-Family District and an about one-acre tract from “C-1” Local Business District to “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District at 1421 N. Walnut Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.