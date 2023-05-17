Local veterinarian Elizabeth Fowler has always been passionate about animals.
Now she is taking that passion across the globe.
Fowler and her husband will make the trip from New Braunfels to Cambodia this week for a 10-day project to administer rabies vaccines to dogs.
Fowler is a veterinarian and owner of County Line Veterinary Clinic and Infinite PawsAbilities Veterinary Rehab.
She will work in Cambodia with Mission Rabies, a division of the Worldwide Veterinary Service charity.
Nearly 70 participants aim to vaccinate 100,000 dogs in 10 days in the capital of Phnom Penh.
“We’ll be going door to door at people’s homes to do the vaccination,” Fowler said. “We’ll also be able to deworm and treat some small animal wounds.”
Infected dog bites are the cause of nearly all human rabies cases.
The virus kills about 59,000 people every year — mostly children.
Mission Rabies has vaccinated more than 2 million dogs for rabies in India, Sri Lanka, Thailand and several African countries.
Their work has helped the state of Goa, India, eliminate human rabies deaths for the last several years.
Education is a big part of the group’s efforts.
“People many times don’t know what they need to do after being bit,” Fowler said. “So their child will be bit by a dog and get a fever, but they never tell the doctor that there was a dog bite. Rabies is a death sentence if you don’t get medical treatment right away.”
The veterinarians will also vaccinate stray dogs in Phnom Penh.
The team will enter all the data into an app, so a returning group next year can know which dogs have been vaccinated.
Fowler is gearing up for a busy and emotional 10 days, where the team will likely “see a lot of human and animal suffering.”
“But I feel like this is something that will make a true difference in the world,” she said. “Meeting these people and helping protect them from a preventable disease, that’s important to us.”
