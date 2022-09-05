In preparation for Veterans Day, the city of New Braunfels is offering commemorative bricks for the Veterans Memorial that will serve as a lasting tribute that will forever recognize a veteran’s service to the country.
The bricks are now available for purchase and placement at the newly-opened New Braunfels Veterans Memorial, located in front of the New Braunfels Police Department Headquarters at 3030 W. San Antonio St.
“Residents can honor a veteran with an inscribed brick that will be permanently installed at the memorial,” said David Ferguson, the city’s communications manager. “Those bricks will feature the service member’s name and military service information.”
To be installed before the city’s Veterans Day ceremony, brick orders must be received before Oct. 1.
For more information on reserving a brick, visit www.newbraunfels.gov/bricks.
The New Braunfels Veterans Memorial, officially unveiled during a ceremony on Aug. 18, was created to recognize the service that members of the community have given to the country.
Each military branch is represented on the exterior walls, including Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force.
The interior walls of the memorial honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country and includes special recognition for Gold Star Families.
Members of the public can recommend veterans for inclusion on the memorial wall.
To be eligible for consideration, the nominated veteran must be considered killed in action or missing in action and have been considered a legal resident of Comal or Guadalupe County.
To nominate an eligible veteran, contact the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department at 830-221-4350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.