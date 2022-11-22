While families are finishing Thanksgiving shopping, small businesses are preparing for the largest shopping weekend of the year.
With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday around the corner, local businesses are ensuring the sales floor is stocked and fully staffed while bringing plenty of Christmas cheer.
“We just did a whole bunch of orders,” said Taylor Quintanilla, owner of Staunch Traditional Outfitters downtown. “We have a lot of new stuff coming for holiday parties … We have our Christmas earrings and candles — just getting in the spirit for the holidays.”
Staunch may be new on the block, but the native New Braunfels couple who own the boutique are excited to have their first big sale weekend downtown.
“Shop small because this is the community of downtown, and locals should support locals, and that’s what keeps us New Braunfels,” Quintanilla said. “Shop local is the best way to go.”
The store specializing in clothing and accessories, especially baseball caps featured on its Christmas tree, is giving away beanies with $100 or more purchase and free koozie with a $50 purchase on Black Friday.
Serving as the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season, several downtown businesses are getting sale signs ready for the weekend.
Stores like The Crossing are more than prepared to meet customer needs this year.
“We’re fully loaded as far as inventory,” Paula Henken said. “We’re excited about it.”
Customers will be greeted by friendly sales staff looking to give holiday shoppers a taste of Christmas spirit with festive gift wrap and perhaps some cookies.
The Crossing hopes to tie Black Friday purchases up with ribbon by holding a 25% sale and placing one-of-a-kind jewelry on sale at 10% off. The shop is also extending its hours on Black Friday to keep up with the rush by closing at 6 p.m.
The owner of Kickin K Boutique is kicking into gear for the holiday season by rolling out the sales.
“It’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — all boom, boom, boom,” Kourtney Bierschwale said. “The store is full right now … and then (we have the) sales.”
The boutique is having a store-wide sale with merchandise at 30% off and is looking to refresh stock by placing summer essentials like shorts, tanks and flip flops on sale for 50% off.
“The cold weather won’t last long — we’re in Texas and it might be 80 degrees next week,” Bierschwale said. “You can layer stuff — always keep tank tops and stuff because you can put a jacket over it or a kimono — we’re in Texas, we layer.”
Like the downtown boutiques, antique stores like Traveling Gypsy Antiques & Collectibles are also prepping for the hectic shopping weekend by marking down furniture items, and checking the tags twice.
Not all local businesses can keep up with the large corporations on Black Friday, and made adjustments.
This year the Comal Thrift Shoppe decided to close Black Friday in favor of opening Saturday for a big 50% off sale.
“Everyone goes to the retailers, so we just decided that we’re not going to open Black Friday,” said Paula Bouloubasis, communication relations director for the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC). “We’re going to have our pre-sale and then our Saturday sale.”
Holiday sales account for a big portion of the thrift store’s revenue, which goes directly back into CCCC services provided to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse and their families.
The upscale non-profit boutique sees an average of 50 customers on a regular day — that number triples or quadruples whenever they have a sale like this one.
After heaps of preparation Roxanne Cevallos, the thrift store’s manager, is ready for the upcoming sale.
“We did have a lot of backstock, because we do have lots and tons of donations,” Cevallos said. “We’ve been hustling, getting that priced and out, and just getting everything prepared.”
Once the thrift shop that’s extending its Saturday hours to 3 p.m. wraps the holiday season, they are turning their attention to moving the store to its new home on Landa Street.
When time comes to make the transition, Comal Thrift Shoppe will be standing by with another round of sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.