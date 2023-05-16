AUSTIN — The Class 6A UIL state track and field meet at the University of Texas Saturday yielded a medal for New Braunfels.
Despite harsh weather and several hours’ worth of delay, senior Ella Vajdos took home a bronze medal in the girls pole vault for the second straight season.
She successfully cleared heights of 11-6, 12-0, 12-6 and 13-0 before the competition dwindled down to four competitors. She vaulted over 13-3 on her third try, ultimately grabbing a medal at that height.
Vajdos was not the only Unicorn at the meet, as on the boys side Joshua Minton and Jacob Redding were both making their first appearances at state.
Minton competed in the high jump in the morning, where he finished without clearing a height of 6-0. He placed second in the event at the regional meet.
Redding competed in the boys 300-meter hurdles, placing ninth with a time of 41.81. He placed second in the event at the regional meet.
