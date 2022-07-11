New Braunfels Utilities contracted crews are progressing on several water line projects across the city but require roadway closures.
The $425,000 East South Street and South Central Avenue Water Line Realignment Project includes relocating and replacing about 900 linear feet of the existing six-inch water line between South Union Avenue and South Houston Avenue with an eight-inch water line.
The project also involves relocating about 100 linear feet of the existing eight-inch water line from the East South Street intersection toward Common Street.
MGC Contractors began work on June 20 with a projected completion date of mid-August.
The water line realignment will require roadways to be closed to through traffic. Vehicular access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times. However, minor detours may be necessary for short periods during water line and customer service line tie-ins.
The following streets will experience frequent lane closures and traffic detours during the scheduled construction:
• East South Street from South Union Avenue to South Central Avenue until August.
• South Central Avenue from Common Street to East South Street until August.
• Customers in the area will be without water for an all-day shut down whileservice lines are tied-in to the new water main from late July until mid-August. Forty-eight-hour advance notice will be given.
• Residents may experience minor detours for crews to access their property for a short period. Water main line and customer service line tie-ins occur from late July until mid-August.
McQueeney 24-inch Water Line Project
The $3.9 million McQueeney 24-inch Water Line Project encompasses upgrading existing infrastructure by replacing a 12-inch water line along McQueeney Road from County Line Road to the County Line Memorial Trail with 18-inch and 24-inch gravity mains.
The project began in June 2021.
McQueeney Road between Trade Center Drive and the I-35 southbound frontage road will remain closed through the fall to allow crews to install a bore pit for water infrastructure under IH-35 in the westbound lanes of McQueeney Road.
“The roads will be open for area residents and businesses,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer. “The closures will be clearly marked, and detour signs will guide traffic around closures.”
This month, NBU’s contractor will begin installing a new 24-inch water line by open cut from the intersection of southbound I-35 frontage road and McQueeney Road to the McQueeney Road/West Merriweather Street intersection and then to the West Merriweather/Castell Avenue intersection. The work is projected to be completed in mid-August, weather permitting.
Surface Water Treatment Plant Discharge and Water Line Project
The Surface Water Treatment Plant project will provide additional transmission capacity and help to alleviate high-pressure issues in the area when the Headwaters at the Comal, the Surface Water Treatment Plant and Landa Park pumps are running simultaneously.
The work will cover around 2.5 miles, constructing about 12,800 linear feet of 24-inch and 30-inch water main.
Work will include trenching/backfill, trench safety, curved micro-tunneling, jacking/boring, fittings, valves and connections, generally from the Surface Water Treatment Plant located on Gruene Road to the 306 Pump Station located at 2320 East Common Street.
Much of the work is taking place along Rivercrest Drive, Gruene Road and Waterway Lane.
Traffic control will be in place along Gruene Road between Rivercrest Drive and Waterway Lane until Aug. 30 and will move along Gruene Road as construction progresses.
Vehicular traffic should expect delays, varying lane conditions and flaggers directing traffic. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained for the duration of construction.
Motorists on Gruene Road from Hanz Drive to Rivercrest Drive will see two-way, two-lane traffic at all times during the installation of the water line until Aug. 30.
Castell Avenue 24-inch Water Line Project
Work continues on the Castell Avenue water line project, designed to provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
No weekend work will be allowed in the downtown areas, and sidewalks are to remain open, to the extent possible, for pedestrian traffic.
Service connections from the water and wastewater lines to each business will be completed between Monday and Thursday from 2– 6 a.m. to minimize the impacts of service outages.
Coll Street to San Antonio Street will be closed daily from 1–11 a.m. through September.
Late night and morning construction work will take place to allow for the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the day and help minimize construction interruptions for businesses.
Grandview Pump Station and Discharge Line Upgrade Project
This project includes capacity upgrades to NBU’s Well No. 4 facility at the end of Beverly Lane, the installation of a larger pipeline from Well No. 4 to the Grandview Pump Station, and the installation of a larger pipeline from the Kerlick/Walnut intersection to the other side of Loop 337.
During this month, the three driveways to The Oaks Shopping Center will be closed for open-cut pipe installation. One driveway will be closed at a time from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., with 48-hour advance notice. Half of one driveway will be closed at a time during concrete repairs.
NBU is investing more than $688 million in a capital improvement program that includes 145 projects slated to take place between this year and fiscal year 2026.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
