Calling all local artists!
New Braunfels Utilities is looking for artists who are also NBU customers, ages 16 and up, to help raise awareness of the critical role people play in keeping rivers clean by protecting storm and wastewater systems from becoming polluted.
The winning designs will contribute to generating awareness about the community's key aspects.
"Artists can help make a difference in our community by creating works of art for the utility access covers through the NBU Utility Access Cover Art Contest," said Pamela Quidley, NBU's communications and external affairs manager. "The beautiful metal covers will last for generations to come and pay tribute to the culture, heritage and history of New Braunfels."
The contest is open through July 31. Three designs will be chosen as winners.
The NBU Utility Access Cover Art Contest criteria and contest rules are as follows:
• Artwork must be original and reflect the New Braunfels community's culture, heritage, or history.
• Artwork must be placed into a 6 to 8-inch circle. The winning designs may be scaled to the appropriate cover dimension, up to 32".
• The artwork is to be submitted in black-and-white.
• Each submitted piece of artwork becomes the property of New Braunfels Utilities with universal use rights.
• The winning designs may be subject to artistic enhancement as deemed necessary.
• Three winning designs will be die-cast and will be used to become utility access covers in our community.
Artists can submit their creative entries by email at communications@nbutexas.com, or mail or hand-deliver to External Affairs, Attention: Stephanie Guerra-Hill, New Braunfels Utilities, 263 Main Plaza, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
A panel of community judges will select three winning designs based on the appearance and messaging of the art.
The three winners will be notified and invited to attend an unveiling event and may see their artwork displayed on covers throughout the community.
For complete contest rules and an entry form, visit nbutexas.com/art-contest.
