New Braunfels Utilities water operations crews will close the 800 block of Lakeview Boulevard between East Torrey Street and Klingemann Avenue starting Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to perform wastewater infrastructure maintenance.
Traffic will be detoured to North Houston Avenue and return onto Lakeview Avenue. The closure is necessary to maneuver equipment, materials and crews safely.
Work should be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
Customers with questions may call the NBU Water Department at 830.608.8831, Jimmy Quiroz at 830.660.1783, or jquiroz@nbutexas.com with any questions regarding the project.
