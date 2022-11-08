New Braunfels Utilities plans to reinitiate late fees and disconnects for non-payment and past-due residential customer accounts with the new year.
The municipal-owned utility had suspended late fees and disconnections for residential customers since Aug. 8 in response to higher costs over the summer that caught many customers by surprise.
NBU officials had attributed the increase in energy prices to several factors, including hotter than normal summer temperatures, a rise in the cost of power due to higher natural gas prices and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following the February 2021 winter storm.
NBU board trustees, on Oct. 25, voted to reinstate late fees and disconnects, effective Jan. 1, after reviewing reports of past-due accounts and considering when to restore those fees.
As the year winds down, customers struggling or have fallen behind on their utility bills are asked to prepare and make payment arrangements before Dec. 31.
“New Braunfels Utilities remains committed to working with our customers to establish payment plans or extensions on a case-by-case basis,” said Chief Strategic Communications and Security Officer Melissa Krause. “Our customer service team has been working to communicate this information repeatedly to our customers through letters, phone calls, and text messages, so customers have time to make special payment arrangements or seek financial assistance.”
NBU representatives will work to set up an individualized payment plan based on the customer’s needs. Customers can call 830-629-8400 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email customerservice@nbutexas.com.
The NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program and the Comal County Cares Fund, facilitated by the New Braunfels Food Bank, are available for qualifying customers.
To learn about NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance, visit nbutexas.com/utility-bill-assistance.
“Utility bill assistance help is available to lessen the financial burden,” said Customer Service Manager Vania Fuentes-Caballero. “However, qualifying customers must take advantage of the programs by Dec. 31, 2022, to avoid disconnection. The NBU team is ready to work with customers to avoid disrupting their services. We are here and want to help to the greatest extent possible.”
