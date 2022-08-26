The New Braunfels Utilities officials have announced traffic impacts as the utility’s Surface Water Treatment Plant improvement project continues on schedule with the installation of 24-inch and 30-inch water lines from East Common Street to Gruene Road.
Pesado Construction, NBU’s contractor, will close part of Rivercrest Drive between Loop 337 and Fair Lane beginning Monday through Sept. 16 to perform the open-cut pipe installation.
“One-way traffic control with a detour route on Hillcrest Drive will be in place along Rivercrest Drive,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager. “Vehicular traffic should expect delays, varying lane conditions, and flaggers directing traffic. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained for the duration of construction. The project will provide additional transmission capacity to deliver clean, high-quality drinking water to our community now and decades into the future.”
NBU anticipates the completion of the more than $11.5 million project in the spring of 2023.
Work also continues on the Castell Avenue water line project, which will provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
Castell Avenue and Elm Street will be closed from Monday to Thursday, and Castell Avenue and Faust Street will be closed through Wednesday.
Coll Street to San Antonio Street will be closed daily from 1-11 a.m. through November. Late night and morning construction work will be done to allow for the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the day and to help minimize construction interruptions for area businesses.
Work also continues on the $425,000 East South Street and South Central Avenue water line realignment project, part of NBU’s general aging water infrastructure upgrade plan.
The project will relocate and replace about 900 linear feet of the existing six-inch water line between South Union Avenue and South Houston Avenue with an eight-inch water line. Additionally, the project will relocate about 100 linear feet of the existing eight-inch water line from the East South Street intersection toward Common Street.
The following streets will experience frequent lane closures and traffic detours:
• South Central Avenue from Common Street to East South Street until September.
• Common Street at South Central Avenue — one lane closure on the eastbound/northbound side from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
• Customers in the area will be without water for an all-day shutdown while service lines are tied-in to the new water main. NBU will give 48-hour advance notice.
• Residents may experience minor detours until September for crews to access their property for a short period while water main line and customer service line tie-ins occur.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for capital improvement projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
