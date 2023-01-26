A subcontractor of New Braunfels Utilities, Harper Brothers Construction, has been going through the process of reconstructive paving; this is expected to be done by Friday, Jan. 27.
Additionally, closures will be conducted on Friday at the entrance of I-35 Frontage Road to Perryman Street. There will also be a closure on Merriweather Street between Castell Avenue and McQueeney Road.
Flaggers will be in attendance for daily closures, occurring from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will allow local businesses and residents access.
The McQueeney Road 24-inch Water Line Project will replace the existing 12-inch water line along McQueeney Road that spans from the County Line Memorial Trail to the County Line Road. The budget of the project is almost $3.9 million.
The water line will be replaced by both 18 and 24-inch gravity mains that will transfer water to disposal and treatment facilities.
This new development will allow more capacity for future growth in the community.
The project is expected to be finished by March 2023, almost two years after it began in June 2021.
Up-to-date construction impacts and road closures can be found online at: nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures .
