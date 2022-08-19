New Braunfels Utilities officials will host two public sessions next week to address concerns raised by the community regarding recent electric bills, which have increased dramatically this summer in the wake of a heat wave and other factors.
NBU will offer two sessions on Wednesday to accommodate as many schedules as possible: 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m., both taking place at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, located at 375 S. Castell Ave.
The forums will begin with a presentation offered by NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor, followed by breakout sessions.
“The breakout sessions will provide citizens the opportunity to talk with NBU representatives to learn more about operations, billing support and conservation resources,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer.
The breakout sessions will also allow participants to speak to NBU experts about a variety of topics, including governance, the electric market, hedging and the power supply program, the power cost recovery adjustment and winter storm recovery, conservation and rebates, consumption alerts, capital improvement projects, payment plans and late fees and solar energy.
In addition, stations will be available for customers to set up payment plans with the utility.
Those unable to attend can live stream the sessions at nbutexas.com/electric-forum.
NBU officials have been on the defensive as of late, as more and more customers have expressed frustration regarding energy bills that, for many, have increased by more than 50% this summer.
The PCRA, which varies monthly based on fuel costs to generate electricity and rises and falls as fuel costs fluctuate, has been a primary source of customer headaches. According to NBU, the PCRA rate in July was 7.5 cents per kilowatt hours compared to 3.3 cents in July a year ago. Many customers have seen a PCRA rate significantly higher than the purchase power costs on their bills.
In interviews with the Herald Zeitung and during a recent New Braunfels City Council meeting, NBU officials have citied a combination of factors for the higher bills, including the ongoing heat wave, spiking natural gas prices and continuing recovery of costs from the 2021 winter storm.
NBU is also encouraging customers experiencing hardship and needing help to contact the Customer Service department to set up a payment arrangement based on their specific needs.
Customers can call 830-629-8400, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email customerservice@nbutexas.com.
The NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program, facilitated by the New Braunfels Food Bank, is available for qualifying customers. For information, visit nbutexas.com/utility-bill-assistance.
Customers can also contact the utility’s Conservation and Customer Service team to help them identify ways to make their homes more energy efficient and reduce water usage. Customers can schedule a free home assessment by visiting nbutexas.com/assessment or calling 830-608-8925.
Information about NBU’s rebate program is available at nbutexas.com/rebates.
